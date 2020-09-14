Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Chelsea 1

Albion have matched Chelsea in most areas of the pitch but fell behind to a Jorghino penalty, after Steve Alzate gave the ball away cheaply and Maty Ryan brought down Timo Werner as he bore down on goal.

Jorghino sending Ryan the wrong way.

Albion have had their chances – Neal Maupay heading wide from a Leandro Trossard cross. The Frenchman should have done much better.

Alzate had a chance to make amends for his error, but his shot was pushed away by Kepa.

Just before half time Adam Lallana Albion’s marquee signing of the season so far limped off with a leg injury and was replaced by Aaron Connolly.