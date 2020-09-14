More Brighton and Hove students test positive for coronavirus

A secondary school in Hove has reported another case of the coronavirus – and this time the student appears to have contracted the virus at school.

Cardinal Newman Catholic School has previously reported three cases which were all believed to have been linked to a house party in Hangleton.

A student at BHASVIC (Brighton, Hove And Sussex VI Form College also appears to have contracted covid-19 at the same 18th birthday party.

Another three BHASVIC students have also now contracted the virus although only one of them appears to have been on the site, in Dyke Road, Hove, since the start of term.

Separately two members of staff at Newman are also in self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Today (Monday 14 September) head teacher Claire Jarman wrote again to parents to let them know about the latest case at Newman College, the school’s sixth form centre.

She said: “I’m afraid it falls on me again to inform you that one of the direct contacts of a case in the sixth form college has now tested positive for covid-19.

“This case would appear to be related to the previous ones at the college.

“We have, of course, been in touch with Public Health England and Brighton and Hove education authority to inform them and, having tracked and traced this student’s classes, a further nine college students will need to self-isolate because of this.

“Any affected rooms not already covered by this weekend’s ‘fogging’ will be ‘fogged’ tonight.

“It is great to see that our attendance has remained steady despite these incidents and I thank parents and carers for continuing to put their trust in us.

“I also know from having had a chance to walk around the school and meet students on the gate this morning that the vast, vast majority of students are coming in happily, wearing their masks well and really enjoying great teaching.

“However, if any individual is feeling anxious, please do not hesitate to contact your child’s form tutor or PPL in the first instance.

“Once again though, thank you for all the messages of support.”