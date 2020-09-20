Brighton MP welcomes purchase of Hippodrome by local family firm

The Green MP for Brighton Pavilion has welcomed the purchase of the dilapidated Hippodrome by a local family firm.

Caroline Lucas said that she was pleased to learn that the Lambor family have pledged to carry out immediate repairs to protect the fabric of the grade II* listed building.

She said: “I have watched the disintegrating state of the Hippodrome over the past few years with real concern.

“It is a gem of a building which was being left to rot.”

She was pleased that the new owners had made “a commitment to rescue the building from further decay – and that they have ambitions to restore the auditorium”.

With the family’s local roots, she said, “I very much hope that they recognise the community value of the building and I will be writing to them directly to learn more about their plans.

“This is a particularly difficult time for all arts and entertainment venues with many of our existing theatres struggling because of covid restrictions.

“All of them, including the Hippodrome, need long-term champions.

“They are vital community spaces and the community’s voice needs to be heard when their future is being decided.

“I’ve been working with Hippodrome campaigners for many years and will continue to work with them to make sure this unique and very special building has a bright future at the heart of our community.”