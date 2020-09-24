Communal bin rollout continues

Communal bins could be rolled out to more streets in Brighton and Hove.

Public consultations on introducing communal bins in Prestonville, part of Roundill and roads between Viaduct Road and Springfield Road are due to start early next year.

Hanover and Elm Grove, the North Laine, Prestonville, Queen’s Park and three roads in Rottingdean will be surveyed in the spring.

And in the summer, streets in the Southern Cross area of Portslade, streets south of the railway line between Dyke Road, Montefiore and Davigdor Road, west Hove along Boundary Road, Portland Road and Westbourne Street, Hove Park Villas and Queens Parade in Hangleton will be consulted

The full list of streets set to be consulted can be found here.

The proposals are included in an update on the modernisation of Cityclean going before the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee on Tuesday 29 September.

Areas targeted have narrower pavements and fewer places where residents can store green wheelie bins.

In September, people living in streets south of London Road railway station complained their rubbish was not collected from old-style bins as not everyone in the area has a wheelie bin.

It is one of the first areas earmarked for public consultation.

The report going before councillors said if communal bins are not approved, the issue of blocked pavements will continue in some streets in Brighton and Hove.

It said: “There has been some initial engagement about the expansion of communal bins with the trade unions.

“At this stage, the GMB are indicating that they have concerns about the expansion and will be seeking reassurances around these changes not resulting in a reduction in staff numbers.

“Should the committee agree to the recommendations in this report, a programme of further consultation will take place with staff and the trade unions with the aim of understanding and responding to these concerns.”

During 2018 and 2019, a wheelie bin audit took place across the city, to establish which homes needed larger bins and areas more suited to communal bins.

The report states communal bins will be emptied daily and recycling and glass emptied multiple times during the week.

The virtual Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee is due to be webcast from the council’s website from 4pm on Tuesday 29 September.