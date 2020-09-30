Hove bike thief suspect caught on camera



This suspected Hove cycle thief may be in for a surprise visit once people recognise him.

On Wednesday morning 2 September, the black and yellow Genius RC20 cycle was taken from outside the owner’s home in Radinden Manor Road, Hove.

The man in the picture calmly rode it away, but he may not be so calm when there is a knock on his door.

Please contact us if you recognise him or know where the cycle is now, by going online or by calling us on 101, quoting serial 1542 of 02/09.