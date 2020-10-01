Thirty newly built council homes completed early

Thirty newly built council flats have been completed five weeks early, Brighton and Hove City Council said today (Thursday 1 October).

The scheme, known as Hawkridge Court, in Selsfield Drive, Moulsecoomb, includes 14 one-bed flats and 16 two-bedroom flats, and two of the homes are wheelchair-accessible.

They were built as part of the council’s New Homes for Neighbourhoods programme.

The council said: “The properties are being let to people on the council’s housing register and residents will begin moving in this autumn.

“The homes are built on the site of a former housing office and have been completed five weeks ahead of schedule, despite the challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic.

“The building, which is constructed to high energy and water efficiency standards, includes solar PV at roof level and integrates a sustainable urban drainage system.

“Facilities include cycle storage and there is also a small garden for residents and visitors, with wildflower planting and raised beds.

“We are grateful to residents living nearby on the Bates Estate for their patience and understanding while building work was in progress.

“New Homes for Neighbourhoods is building much-needed council homes across the city.

“A total of 241 new council homes have been built on empty or under-used council owned sites since 2015 and more are planned.

“Twelve flats were completed in Buckley Close, Hangleton, this summer – and in 2021 work will start on 42 homes in Victoria Road, Portslade, and four in Frederick Street, in the North Laine.

“Under the joint Green and Labour programme in the last 18 months, 135 additional council homes have been achieved towards the target of 800 more homes, including those bought under the ‘homes purchase policy’.”

Green councillor David Gibson, the joint chair of the council’s Housing Committee, said: “These high-quality council-rented homes are part of our ambitious plans to provide 800 more council homes to help tackle the city’s shortage of affordable housing.

“Despite covid-19, since agreeing our joint programme with Labour, we have achieved 135 additional council-owned homes over 18 months.

“The flats look very attractive on the outside and I can’t wait to see inside and hear from the new tenants what difference the flats will make to their lives.

“We have over 8,000 people on the housing waiting list. These new homes mean we can house 30 more households needing a secure stable home.”

Councillor Gill Williams, the Labour opposition lead for housing, said: “It’s great to see these lovely new council flats completed early.

“Council staff and contractors worked hard to keep the development on track and maintain safety on the construction site, in line with covid-19 restrictions.

“Every new council home makes a vital difference in tackling the city’s housing crisis.”

The flats were built by Morgan Sindall Construction.

For more information on the New Homes for Neighbourhoods scheme, visit www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/nhfn.