Hove man sentenced for having stun gun

A man from Hangleton has been sentenced for having a stun gun and sending electronically a grossly offensive or menacing message.

Jack Clementson, also known as Jack Chadwick, 32, of Amberley Close, Hove, initially appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court. He pleaded guilty to both offences.

Clementson was kept remanded in custody before being sentenced over fears that he would abscond and commit further offences and because of the nature and seriousness of the offences.

At Hove Crown Court, Judge Jeremy Gold was told that Clementson had the stun gun in Amberley Close on Friday 20 March.

And Clementson admitted that on Tuesday 11 February he sent the “grossly offensive or menacing message”.

Judge Gold gave Clementson a two-year community order for both offences, to be served concurrently.

Clementson was ordered to carry out 25 days of rehabilitation activity and 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He was also told to pay a £85 victim surcharge

Judge Gold ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the stun gun.