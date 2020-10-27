Previous Story
Man who went missing in Hove is found in Brighton
Posted On 27 Oct 2020 at 8:58 pm
A man who was reported missing in Hove has been found in Brighton, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Tuesday 27 October).
The force issued a public appeal for help finding Mark Renshaw.
Sussex Police said: “Mark Renshaw, who had been reported missing from Hove on Wednesday (21 October) has been found.
“The 39-year-old man was located by officers in Brighton on Tuesday (27 October).
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”