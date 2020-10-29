Four burglars attack Brighton man and steal goods worth £50k

Four burglars attacked a Brighton man on his doorstep before ransacking his home and making off with possessions estimated to be worth more than £50,000.

The burglary happened yesterday evening when the four men fled after a quick-thinking woman called police.

Sussex Police said: “Detectives are appealing for information after a man was assaulted and burgled in his home in Brighton.

“The victim had just arrived at his address in Court Close, Patcham, around 6.59pm on Wednesday 28 October, when he was forced through the door and on to the floor by four unknown men.

“He was assaulted and the suspects made an untidy search of the property.

“A woman who was in the property was able to inform police and, as a result of a swift response, the suspects were disturbed and made off from the scene via the rear of the property.

“The offenders stole four Louis Vuitton holdalls, a black/blue leather Hermes rucksack, a rose gold Rolex Sky-Dweller, an iPhone 11 and keys, worth a total of in excess of £50,000.

“Of the four suspects, one is described as black, about 6ft, wearing a black nylon motorcycle balaclava.

“Another is described as Asian, short, wearing a disposable surgical face mask, a baseball cap with a hood over it and black latex gloves.

“And a third is described as white, wearing a khaki green tracksuit, a snood, a hooded top with the hood up and black leather gloves.

“Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage which may have captured what happened to come forward.

“Officers are also keen to obtain information about any vehicles which may have been seen in suspicious circumstances in the area, specifically a silver Ford Focus displaying a 2014 plate parked in Court Close, or a dark-coloured Ford S-Max with a 2016 number plate parked in the proximity of Patcham Place Cricket Ground.”

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Glenn Taylor, said: “The victim in this case was left shaken but not seriously hurt and we’re doing all we can to establish the full circumstances.

“We’re urging anyone with any information to contact us.

“You can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1117 of 28/10.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report it online.”