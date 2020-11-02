Missing Peacehaven boy found in Brighton

A missing boy from Peacehaven has been found in Brighton, Sussex Police said this morning (Monday 2 November).

Harvey Stone, 15, went missing on Friday 23 October and the force issued a public appeal for help finding him last week.

Sussex Police said: “Harvey Stone, who had been reported missing from Peacehaven, has been found.

“The 15-year-old boy was found by officers in Brighton on Thursday evening (29 October).”