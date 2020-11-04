Five PCSOs hit Brighton beat



Brighton and Hove Police has welcomed five new Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) to join the division and help keep the city safe.

Ilysha Shorten, Charles Cressey, Olivia Giuri, Brenda Meyer and Jacques Froud have gone straight out onto the streets to help protect communities and prevent crime after successfully completing their initial training at Sussex Police HQ on Friday (30 October).

PCSO Ilysha Shorten said: “I decided to become a PCSO shortly after leaving Police Cadets as I knew from a very young age I wanted to be in the police.

“I decided to choose the role of a PCSO because it will provide me great experience.

“Not only that but, I wanted to help those that are the most vulnerable in society because that is what policing is all about, helping those that need us the most.”

PCSO Charles Cressey said: “I’ve always enjoyed engaging with the public and I felt that by becoming a PCSO I can do just that whilst making a difference to our community.

“I’m really looking forward to joining Brighton and Hove division as it is such a large area. Everyday will be different and each day I will have the luxury of meeting new members of the community.”