Hove pharmacy offers private covid tests

A Hove pharmacy is now offering private covid tests for people who need a certificate for work or travel.

Well Hove, based in the Waitrose in Nevill Road, will ask customers to pre-book the test online, confirming they have no symptoms before offering an appointment.

Testing kits can also be posted out to anyone happy to test themselves at home. Both options cost £120, and the PCR tests, which are 99% accurate, require throat and nose swabs.

Gosia Grant, Pharmacist at Well Hove – Nevill Road Pharmacy said: “The test gives people with no symptoms a choice to find out if they currently have the virus or not.

“Whether you are making plans to travel, need a result for work or simply want peace of mind before seeing friends and family as government guidelines change – our COVID-19 PCR Test is 99% accurate.

“We know how important it is to keep everyone safe, and as the pharmacist on site, I would like to reassure customers that I will be collecting your sample under strict procedures in our private consultation room.

“We have full PPE and can do this quickly and safely. You will receive results via an online portal two working days after the sample has been received by the lab for analysis, and if a negative result lands, you’ll get a Fit to Travel certificate that will be accepted by airlines and countries you may want to visit.

“We are here to help and discuss any concerns that people may have. Customers can have total confidence in our service – it’s effective, quick, and safe.”

The tests are available to adults and children over the age of 12.

