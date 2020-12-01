brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Children and pedestrians at risk if Hove office scheme approved, warns neighbour

Posted On 01 Dec 2020 at 5:50 pm
Plans to build new offices will put children and pedestrians at risk from cars turning into and coming out of a narrow concealed entrance, a neighbour said.

Oliver Pollard, of Clarendon Villas, who lives next to the proposed office scheme, said that he was “seriously worried about the potential risk of injury to local residents, children and pedestrians who use this busy residential street”.

Mr Pollard, a pilot for Easyjet, spoke out after plans to demolish six garages and replace them with two office buildings with parking were submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council.

The council’s Planning Committee is due to reach a decision on whether to allow the proposed two-storey buildings at a “virtual” meeting tomorrow (Wednesday 2 December).

The applicant, Jonathan Stern, obtained planning permission for an identical scheme three years ago but work on site has not started yet.

Mr Stern’s architects and planning consultants, Turner Associates, said that the offices could create 12 jobs prompting some neighbours to complain that this would make finding a parking space even harder.

Officials have recommended that councillors grant planning permission for the scheme.

Mr Pollard said: “If the plans are approved for the offices to be built off the main road and down a narrow cutting, there will be virtually no visibility for cars coming in and out of the offices.”

“I’m concerned for parents but also for all of the community.

“This is an accident waiting to happen. Cars will have to exit across a pavement with little to no sight of children on scooters, wheelchair users or those less able.

“The offices will also bring increased traffic to an area that already has parking issues for local residents and will hardly contribute to the city becoming carbon-neutral by 2030.”

Labour councillor Gary Wilkinson, who represents Central Hove, is backing neighbours in their fight against the plans and is due to address the Planning Committee – as is Mr Pollard.

Neighbours have sent 36 letters of objection to the council, raising concerns about safety, loss of privacy and increased noise.

Councillor Gary Wilkinson

The application is due to be decided by the council’s Planning Committee tomorrow. The meeting is scheduled to start at 2pm and to be webcast live on the council website.

  1. Max 1 December 2020 at 6.12pm Reply

    This is a part of the city which already has high traffic flow so it would be perverse to allow any developments that would increase vehicle movements, particularly as it is well served by public transport.

