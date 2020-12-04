Bank renews six-figure deal to support students at Sussex

A leading bank has signed a six-figure deal with Sussex University to support more students over the next three years.

It will bring the total invested by Santander bank in Sussex students to more than £1 million in about 10 years.

The university said today (Friday 4 December): “A new three-year agreement between the University of Sussex and Santander will provide funding and support for many more Sussex students over the coming years.

“The agreement, which is the fourth in succession, will provide £199,500 across the period, enabling a range of programmes supporting students – both international and domestic – during their studies.

“Santander, through Santander Universities, will provide scholarships in ‘widening participation’, supporting care givers and estranged students for the duration of their degree.

“The successful entrepreneurship strand of work will continue, offering business growth grants to support student start-ups.

“The funding will also build on the university’s employability offer, securing travel awards for ‘widening participation’ students to spend time studying abroad.

“As in previous years, Santander Universities will continue to support engineering competition Formula Student.

“The package will equip Sussex Racing, the university’s Formula Student team, with funding to build and race an electric and wind-powered car.”

Sussex University vice-chancellor Adam Tickell said: “We are extremely pleased to be renewing our partnership with Santander Universities, which provides valuable additional support for many Sussex students.

“I’ve seen how these opportunities enhance students’ experiences with us and I look forward to this continuing.”

Santander Universities director Matt Hutnell said: “Santander is committed to supporting higher education as well as local communities across the UK.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with the University of Sussex for a further three years to ensure we can work together in providing even more opportunities which will benefit both students and the local community, particularly during this challenging time.”