Brighton and Hove games industry recruitment firm wins through to next level

A Brighton and Hove recruitment firm which finds staff for online gaming businesses has won an industry award.

Big Planet came first in the Best Services Provider category at The Independent Game Developers’ Association (TIGA) awards.

TIGA is one of Europe’s biggest network of independent games developers and publishers.

The awards are in their ninth year and, uniquely in the sector, recognise leading games from small, medium and large studios as well as the vital role of service providers and educators.

Big Planet is based at Hove Technology Centre, in St Joseph’s Close, Hove, and is in its seventh year of business.

The recruitment agency specialises in the games industry, Virtual reality industry and new technology sectors.

It places games developers, animation experts, app and virtual reality developers as well people with social media and data tech skills.

Big Planet works with 50 of the world’s biggest games studios including Microsoft, Sony and Warner Brothers, as well as smaller independents in Britain, the European Union, North America and Asia.

The business was set up by recruitment consultant Ash Huntington, 50, and employs five recruiters to scout and place talent.

Mr Huntington said: “We are humbled and honoured to have won the TIGA Best Service Provider Award and would like to thank the TIGA board and judges for this recognition.

“We always strive to provide the best customer care possible, are genuine about quality and go the extra mile for our candidates and clients, so it’s lovely that word has got around to the great and the good of the games industry.”