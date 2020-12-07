Drunken Valentine’s Day flasher claims police stole his pot

A drunken Valentine’s Day flasher in the dock this morning insisted on also being charged for possessing cannabis to put it on record that the police stole his stash.

Glaistor Duncan, 53, admitted a string of offences related to his antics in Air Street by the Clocktower bus stop on 14 February this year.

He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly, throwing an A board, the attempted court of PC Daniel Grant, using threatening language, and exposing himself.

But he told Brighton magistrates that he also wanted to plead guilty to possession of two eights of cannabis – then asked if he could buy it back.

Duncan, of Marine Parade, Eastbourne, said: “I want to plead guilty to the cannabis.

“The police searched me, and then said we have got him for the cannabis if nothing else.

“But they haven’t charged me with that.

“I want it on the record that they took my cannabis. They took it off me and stole it and then got me on all these other charges.”

Prosecuting, Tim Concannon said: “Yes, we can certainly do that.”

The clerk then read out a charge of possessing cannabis for personal use, and Duncan pleaded guilty to that.

Duncan added: “Where did it all go? Can I buy it back?”

He also told the bench that he had pulled his pants down when the police told him he was going to be searched.

He said: “My pants came down because I knew that they were going to search me and now they’re arresting me for being naked.”

Defending, Justin Rivett said that the incident happened after Duncan had not been taking his medication for about six months.

Duncan originally pleaded not guilty on 17 February and a trial was due to take place today.

After he changed his pleas, chair of the bench John Stanbridge ordered a pre-sentence review and adjourned the case for sentencing on 13 January.