Sharp rise in Brighton and Hove covid cases

Posted On 16 Dec 2020 at 10:14 am
Rates spiked in September and October, then plummeted during November’s lockdown – but are now climbing steeply again


There has been a worrying rise in the number of coronavirus cases ahead of the government’s review of which tiers different areas should be in – but the rate in Brighton is still well below most tier 3 areas.

Coronavirus in Brighton and Hove - useful online resources

Based on data published yesterday, in the seven days to December 11 there were 282 cases, equal to a rate of about 97.2 per 100,000 – a 63% week-on-week rise.

In the previous seven-day period, based on data published on December 9, there were 173 cases, and the rate was 59.5 per 100,000.

reasons to wear a mask

However, the rate in areas which go into tier 3 today is much higher – 270 in London, 305 in Essex and 452 in Kent.

Our neighbouring authorities are also much lower – 182 in East Sussex and 95 in West Sussex.

The review is due to take place today, and should be announced later this afternoon, possibly during a televised press conference.

A number of factors other than just infection rates are considered, including the likely impact on the area’s hospitals.

The figures for how many people are in hospital is only broken down to regional level, and the south east figures will include patients in Kent and Essex.

Since 4 December, five people have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test in Brighton and Hove.

Brighton demographic covid heat map, up to Dec 10


Meanwhile, a new demographic heat map on the government’s coronavirus dashboard shows how the virus is now fairly evenly spread through all ages from 15 upwards.

However, the highest rates appear to be amongst the very elderly, aged 90 and above.

Rates amongst the more recently retired, aged 65 to 79, appear to be slightly lower than the city average.

The case figures for the most recent period are likely to rise slightly as more cases are included in the figures over the next couple of days.

For instance, the number of cases now registered as being diagnosed in the seven days to 4 December is now 175, because two more have been added since December 9.

