VAR from ideal – Fulham 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion played out a scrappy and fairly dull goal less draw at Fulham.

One of Albion’s best chances fell to Danny Welbeck in the first half but he failed to connect with Tariq Lamptey’s cross.

Solly March also had a good chance in the first half but saw what was intended as a cross clawed out by Fulham keeper Alphonse Areola.

Albion keeper Robert Sanchez, preferred to Maty Ryan, had to be alert as he tipped over a snapshot by Ivan Cavaleiro.

Albion pressed for long periods in the second half and looked to have made a breakthrough early on as Welbeck and Adam Lallana combined with Lallana appearing to score his first goal for the Seagulls – but VAR adjudged Welbeck had handled during the build up.

Lewis Dunk had super header well saved by Areola from a March corner. Dunk, although prone, managed to fire the rebound straight back at the keeper.

Before the end Sanchez was called into action as Adam Webster slipped and allowed Ademola Lookman in and Aleksandar Mitrovic also caused the young keeper to make a good save.

Albion host bottom of the table Sheffield United this coming Sunday (20 December) in front of 2,00o fans, providing Brighton isn’t “promoted” to tier 3 before then. Anything other than three points will see the pressure mount on Graham Potter.