Missing 15-year-old Brighton girl found safe and well
A missing 15-year-old girl from Brighton was found safe and well last night (Wednesday 16 December), Sussex Police said.
Molly Carter was found shortly after the force issued a public appeal for help finding her yesterday afternoon.
She went missing on Tuesday morning.
Sussex Police said: “We’re delighted to say Molly Carter has been found safe and well.
“The 15-year-old girl was found in Brighton on Wednesday night.
“Thank you to everyone who cared and shared our appeal.”
