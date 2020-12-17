Missing 15-year-old Brighton girl found safe and well

A missing 15-year-old girl from Brighton was found safe and well last night (Wednesday 16 December), Sussex Police said.

Molly Carter was found shortly after the force issued a public appeal for help finding her yesterday afternoon.

She went missing on Tuesday morning.

Sussex Police said: “We’re delighted to say Molly Carter has been found safe and well.

“The 15-year-old girl was found in Brighton on Wednesday night.

“Thank you to everyone who cared and shared our appeal.”