Portslade man pleads guilty to burglary

A Portslade man will be kept in custody over Christmas after he pleaded guilty to burgling an outbuilding.

Sussex Police said: “A man has pleaded guilty to breaking into a property in Portslade after appearing in court.

“Police responded to a report of an outbuilding to a property in Stanley Avenue South being broken into shortly before 2am on Tuesday 8 December.

“The victim noticed the back door to the outbuilding and doors to the freezer located there had been left open and checked CCTV.

“The CCTV showed a male suspect enter the property before making off.

“A suspect was identified from the CCTV as a result of their distinctive clothing, including a Fortnite cap which was being worn by the suspect at the time of arrest.

“Eli Cooper, 33, of Abinger Road, in Portslade, was charged with burglary with intent to steal.

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on (Friday) 11 December where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

“He has been remanded in custody and will appear again in court for sentencing on (Friday) 8 January.”

Detective Chief Inspector Catherine O’Connor said: “Tackling burglary remains a top priority for Brighton and Hove police and we are pleased to have secured a conviction for this matter.

“Breaking into other people’s properties is completely unacceptable and can have an impact on victims even where nothing is taken.”