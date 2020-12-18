brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
From food poverty to animal welfare, your emails and letters help keep councillors in touch

Posted On 18 Dec 2020
It is always worth writing to your local councillors because you want to support a campaign even if it is a standard email via one of the many petition sites.

We like to hear from you and to know what is important to you.

Such emails have prompted us into action over the past few months particularly on food poverty and on animal welfare.

Many of you got in touch about food poverty as a result of the successful campaign undertaken by footballer and food poverty campaigner Marcus Rashford.

As a result, Labour councillors asked that the allocation of the Covid Winter Grant funding was increased.

The Green administration originally offered food vouchers to the value of £15 a week for the poorest families across the city.

We felt this amount fell short of what was required so we gained support for an amendment that increased the food voucher amount to £25 a week.

This achievement will make a concrete difference for vulnerable families this winter.

I have also received a lot of emails about animal welfare. Animal welfare is at the heart of Labour values and I’m proud of our record on it.

Recently we have gained support for motions to ban the sale of fur on council-owned properties and to ban “sky litter” on council-owned land because it is damaging to animals.

We have also championed rewilding green spaces to allow wildlife to return to its natural habitats.

I know that animal welfare is really important to our residents because so many of you write to us about it.

And I’ve always said we will look out for opportunities on the council to combat animal cruelty and strengthen animal welfare wherever possible.

That’s why we have also supported the residents who brought this to our attention by calling for a report on game bird hunting on council land.

We will always stand up for our residents and communities at council meetings and do our best to keep you informed of the decisions made too.

Councillor Nancy Platts is the leader of the Labour opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council.

