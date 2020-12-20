Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Sheffield United 0
It’s the same old from the Seagulls – plenty of possession but very little end product.
Neal Maupay, Lewis Dunk and Aaron Connolly have had half chances.
David McGoldrick went closest for United with a free kick, forcing a great save from Albion keeper Robert Sanchez.
Towards the end of half a glimmer of hope for the Albion as, after a VAR, John Lundestram was sent off for the Blades after clattering in to Joel Veltman.
One Comment
Time for potter to go, before it’s too late