Hove man hunted by police
A Hove man is wanted by the police after failing to turn up for court.
Zak Marsden, 31, of Roman Road, Hove, was due to face a charge of assaulting a woman in Queen’s Park Road, Brighton, in September.
Magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest, not backed for bail.
Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 22 December): “Police are searching for Zak Marsden, 31, of Hove, who is wanted for failing to appear in court on (Wednesday) 2 December charged with assault.
“He is described as white, with blue eyes, of a large build, a shaved head and has a tattoo on his neck.
“He has links to the Brighton and Hastings areas.
“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately.”
