Boxing Day gales on the way, Met Office warns

Posted On 23 Dec 2020 at 12:43 pm
By :
Storm Ciara on Brighton beach by Andy Gardner. Posted in the Brighton Skies Facebook group


Strong gales with gusts of up to 80mph could hit the south coast on Boxing Day evening, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow be aware warning was issued today, starting at 3pm on Saturday, and running until midday on Sunday.

Gusts of up to 80mph are possible in some locations on the coast.

The forecast says: “An area of strong southwesterly winds will develop across parts of northern England and the far south of Scotland on Saturday afternoon, before transferring southeastwards across the rest of England and Wales into Sunday morning, clearing by early Sunday afternoon.

“Inland gusts of 50-60 mph are likely, with the potential for 60-70 mph in some locations.

“Hills and coasts exposed to the southwesterly winds could see gusts of 70-80 mph.

“In addition to the strong winds, a period of heavy, squally rain will affect western and southern areas. Combined with strong winds, the rain will lead to some hazardous travelling conditions.”

Another weather warning for rain is currently in place until 6am tomorrow.

