Brighton & Hove Albion bite back at Wolves – but still can’t win at home

Brighton & Hove Albion 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 3

Albion fought back to draw with Wolves after initially leading at the Amex but shipping three dreadful goals before half time the winning the second half two nil.

It was a vital point in the fight against relegation but at times Albion looked woeful and devoid of all confidence – and if Dan Burn never sees Adama Traore again, it will be too soon.

It all looked to be going well for the Seagulls as they soaked up early Wolves pressure – Leandro Trossard even slipped as he clipped in a cross which Arron Connolly nipped into the six yard box to snap an effort past