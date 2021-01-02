Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 3

From the elation of going ahead through Aaron Connolly, everyone who has anything to do with Brighton and Hove Albion must be in utter despair at the collapse of the team and their performance.

Romain Saiss headed Wolves level after Albion failed to clear their lines from a corner.

Not long after, Dan Burn tried to cushion a header back to Albion keeper Robert Sanchez but gave away a corner.

From the resulting passage of play Nelson Semedo whipped in a cross which Sanchez punched into the path of Burn and the ball trickled into the goal.

Burn’s half to remember culminated in him chopping down Adama Traore and handing Wolves a penalty.

Reuben Neves made it 3-1 to the visitors from the spot.

Frankly, Albion look awful, devoid of ideas and like a team accepting its fate.

This could end up with Wolves scoring five or six.