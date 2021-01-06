Brighton and Hove midfielder goes out on loan

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby is joining Championship club Preston North End on loan until the end of the season.

Albion said that the 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international had made three first-team appearances this season but a loan move would give the chance to play regular first-team football.

Molumby made his Premier League debut as a late substitute for Brighton in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

He spent last season on loan with Championship outfit Millwall, scoring once in 40 appearances.

The goal – in July – was his first and it came in the seven-goal thriller at QPR where Millwall were beaten 4–3, ending their play-off hopes.

In March last year Molumby signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal with the Seagulls.

Technical director Dan Ashworth said: “Jayson enjoyed a really good season on loan in the Championship last year and this move gives him another opportunity to play regular senior football.

“He has been close to our first team and involved with a number of the squads but we are keen for Jayson to continue his progress and benefit from regular football.

“We wish him well for the rest of the season at Deepdale where David Weir and the club’s loans department will keep a close eye on his progress.”