Mass vaccinations at Brighton Centre expected by end of January

Posted On 12 Jan 2021 at 1:45 pm
The Brighton Centre


Mass vaccinations should start at the Brighton Centre by the end of this month, local NHS bosses say.

The Sussex Health and Care Partnership, which is co-ordinating the vaccination programme, says the Brighton Centre will serve the whole of Sussex.

It will join the city’s four smaller vaccination centres at St Augustine’s Community Centre, Portslade Health Centre, Brighton Racecourse and the County Oak Medical Centre – the first of which opened in December with the others opening this week.

The Royal Sussex has also been offering vaccinations to over-80s and frontline staff since December.

The smaller vaccination centres will be run by groups of city GP practices, who will contact patients on their lists in each of the priority groups in turn to invite them for a jab.

However, patients at practices not running a centre to will not be left out. The partnership said: “Please do not worry if you cannot see your GP practice listed here, you will still have access to the vaccine.

“Some GP practices did not feel they were able to deliver the vaccination, as well as continue to provide vital general practice services to their patients.

“Alternative arrangements are being finalised either with one of the sites above or another part of the vaccination programme, and these will be confirmed very soon.”

The partnership is also starting a “roving” service, taking the vaccine into care homes and into people’s own homes if they cannot attend a vaccination site. This is being stepped up over the coming weeks as more supplies of the vaccines become available.

Brighton and Hove City Council last month approved giving the partnership a lease on the centre until at least March.

A committee report said the NHS was expecting to administer up to 3,000 vaccinations a day there.

For more details on vaccinations in Brighton and Hove, click here.

