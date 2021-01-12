brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Seven more covid deaths recorded in Brighton and Hove

Posted On 12 Jan 2021 at 6:10 pm
Seven more people have been recorded as dying within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test in Brighton and Hove.

However, new cases appear to be starting to decline, with fewer cases recorded every day now since 4 January.

Coronavirus in Brighton and Hove - latest news

Today’s new recorded deaths mean that a total of 184 people have now died in the city – 82 of them since mid-October.

The figures for people who have covid mentioned as a cause on their death certificate is even higher at 212 up to January 1 – ten of them in the week between Christmas and New Year.

In the first wave, the number of deaths recorded this way was much higher than those dying within 28 days of a positive test – 165 compared to 102.

Testing rates were also much lower during the first wave, particularly in care homes, whose residents accounted for many of those who died in the spring.

Meanwhile, another 219 new coronavirus cases were recorded today, following 137 cases yesterday.

The rate per 100,000 cases has been falling since the peak of 803.8 in the seven days to 4 January.

The rate to 7 January is now 742.9.

The figures recorded against each date have also been falling every day since 4 January, when there were 528 cases.

On 7 January, there were 286 cases. The number of cases for subsequent days is lower still, but will rise as test results continue to come in.

