Storm Christoph now more likely to bring high winds than rain to south coast

A weather warning for rain during Storm Christoph no longer covers Brighton and Hove – but a new wind warning has been issued.

The Met Office has put the new warning in place from 9pm today until 3am tomorrow, and says gusts of up to 70mph in exposed coastal spots are possible.

The warning says: “Wind strengths will be increasing late Wednesday, peaking overnight, with gusts 40 to 50 mph inland, but 50-60 mph along some coasts and perhaps towards 70 mph in the most exposed spots.”