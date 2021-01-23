Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Blackpool 1
Although comfortably on top, Albion are being held by Blackpool in this fourth round FA Cup tie.
Yves Bissouma gave Brighton the lead just before the half hour.
Andi Zeqiri and Lewis Dunk also had good chances for Albion.
But veteran striker Gary Madine equalised for the visitors right on half time.
