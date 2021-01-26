Caroline Lucas calls for music lovers to take part in survey to save Brighton’s nightlife

Caroline Lucas, MP for Brighton Pavilion, has called on music fans and nightlife lovers to share their views in a Parliamentary survey on nightlife.

After the successful launch of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the Night Time Economy in December, the group of cross-party MPs and Peers met again on Thursday to continue crucial discussions on the challenges facing the nightlife sector due to Covid-19 and the ensuing restrictions.

The APPG has launched an urgent inquiry into the impact of Covid-19 on UK nightlife and is investigating how the sector can reopen and recover from the pandemic.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Night Time Economy and several members of Parliament.

Caroline Lucas, Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion, has encouraged all Brighton residents to share their views on the nightlife sector to tell the Government what nightlife means to them.

An industry-wide online survey has been launched by the APPG and is asking for employers, employees, freelancers and consumers to take part and submit evidence to the group on how the sector has been affected by the pandemic and its importance to the cultural and economic life of the UK.

The survey can be accessed at: www.ntia.co.uk/appg

Caroline Lucas, MP for Brighton Pavilion, says:

“Brighton is famous for its fantastic nightlife sector – our independent bars, clubs and grassroots music venues make our city the vibrant place that we know and love, alongside bringing thousands of pounds to our local economy each year.

“It is so important that we maintain these spaces of culture and social interaction in our communities, and I would encourage all those who take part in our nightlife – whether you like to drink in our pubs or watch shows in our venues – to share their views in our APPG survey”

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, says:

“Commercial rents have been a travesty, with over 70% of businesses within our sector in more than two quarters of rent arrears and with debts mounting day by day. Time is running out and there seems to be no rush to find a resolution.”

”We are overwhelmed by the support that the APPG has received in a very short period of time and look forward to analysing the results from the inquiry to present a formal report to the Government. We ask all those who work in the Night Time Economy, or simply enjoy a night out, to continue sending in your responses to our survey to make your voices heard.”

Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, Chief Executive of UK Music, said:

“When the time for the post-pandemic recovery comes, the music industry can help power our country’s economic and cultural revival. But to play that key role in the recovery phase, we must ensure our sector gets the support it needs to survive through the worst of the pandemic.”

“This is a welcome inquiry that recognises the both the vital importance of the Night Time Economy and the existential challenges it has faced over the course of this pandemic – and is focused on finding clear solutions to ensure our industries can make it to the other side of the pandemic.”