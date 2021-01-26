Noisy neighbours in Brighton and Hove prompt thousands of complaints

Noisy neighbours in Brighton and Hove have prompted one of the highest levels of complaints in the country.

Fed up neighbours complained to Brighton and Hove City Council 12,620 times in three years, a survey found.

The number of noise complaints equated to 2,169 for every 50,000 people, second only to East Cambridgeshire, a district that includes the cathedral town of Ely.

Adur, which includes Southwick, Shoreham, Sompting and Lancing, was third on the list with 2,687 noise complaints – or 2,089 for every 50,000 people.

Brighton and Hove remains home to the Noise Abatement Society, a national charity dedicated to tackling noise nuisance.

The survey was carried out by the online mortgage comparison and financial informational website Bankrate.

It looked at music, DIY and dog noise complaints as well those relating to other animals, alarms, vehicles, public address systems, machinery, televisions and fireworks.

Bankrate UK mortgage expert Nisha Vaidya said: “Life in lockdown has meant we’re spending more time at home than ever before, often in close proximity to our neighbours.

“A spike in searches relating to neighbourly disputes reveals the noise disturbances we might have previously ignored are now becoming more apparent leading to a potential rise in council complaints.

“Legislation, including the Noise Act 1996, means councils are legally obliged to investigate any complaints made regarding noise – and if the issue is deemed to be affecting people’s quality of life an abatement notice could be served.

“Neighbour disputes can cause ongoing stress for both parties, therefore it’s always best to reach out directly first as more often than not your neighbour will be unaware of the distress the noise may be causing you.”

Bankrate said that the survey involved sending “freedom of information” requests to 75 councils. For more details about its findings, click here.