Brighton based rockers YONAKA return tonight with ‘Seize The Power’

Brighton-based rockers YONAKA have returned with the first single since their debut album; their empowering and unifying single, ‘Seize The Power’. The anthemic song opens with lead singer Theresa Jarvis’s urgent spoken-word, which commands attention from the get go.

Produced by the band themselves, they have said of the track, “We are so excited for the world to hear Seize The Power. It’s been so long since we released new music and the time has finally come; this is a new chapter for us. We want you to get lost in a feeling of strength and empowerment when listening to this song.” This single is just the beginning of what’s to come from the raucous four-piece this year. ‘Seize The Power’ is out now through Creature Records via Believe Music. The official music video will premiere on YouTube tonight (Wednesday 27th January) at 8pm, shortly after a live Q&A with the band at 7.30pm. Tune in HERE.

2019 saw YONAKA release their highly esteemed debut album, ‘Don’t Wait ‘Til Tomorrow’. Met with critical acclaim from tastemakers such as the Guardian, NME, Clash and more, the 11-track album has racked up a whopping 58 million streams on Spotify. Since its release, the band have been holed up in their Brighton home studio honing their craft, and finally creating the music they have always wanted to.

YONAKA have cut their teeth on the live scene over the last couple of years, supporting the likes of international heavyweights Bring Me The Horizon, FEVER 333 and playing prestigious festivals such Reading & Leeds, Bestival, Download and Isle Of Wight. The band are set to join Catfish And The Bottlemen at Singleton Park in Swansea, as well as Sonic Wave both in the Spring, and 110 Above Festival in August.

When they met at Brighton University, vocalist Theresa Jarvis, bassist Alex Crosby, drummer Rob Mason and guitarist George Werbrouck-Edwards instantly jelled, quickly building their name with raucous live sets and a seamless merging of pop, rock and hip-hop inspired beats.

Listen to ‘Seize The Power’ HERE.

More on YONAKA HERE.