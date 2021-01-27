Councillor hits out at ‘shocking’ anti-vaccination leaflets

A councillor who is also a nurse has spoken out after anti-vaccination leaflets were delivered in Portslade.

Peter Atkinson, who represents North Portslade on Brighton and Hove City Council, said that he was disgusted by the anti-covid vaccination flyers.

He said: “I’m appalled and disgusted that anyone could think it’s right to peddle this sort of dangerous and reckless disinformation.

“We now have over 100,000 people who have died from covid in the country since the start of the outbreak.

“This includes over 1,500 in Sussex yet the leaflet says, ‘there is no new disease to be afraid of’.

“The leaflet then goes on to challenge the safety of the Pfizer vaccine in particular and accuses the company of developing a vaccine that is not safe.”

Councillor Atkinson said: “There’s no name or organisation named on this leaflet but to peddle this level of fake news and gross propaganda is truly despicable.

“Whoever is behind this just needs to spend a couple of minutes on our local intensive care units or on mental health units where staff are caring for patients who are covid positive.

“They would be truly shocked.

“It is also an insult to healthcare staff and other public-facing workers who have lost their lives during the pandemic.”

Councillor Atkinson said that he was worried that some people might be frightened by the claims in the leaflet and has sent it on to the council’s public health team.

He added: “Obviously, it is people’s personal choice whether they have the vaccine or not but this leaflet and the people behind it do not provide balanced information on which to make a decision.”