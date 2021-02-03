Premier League Match Day 22 – Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

Albion make two changes to the starting line up as they prepare to take on the champions Liverpool at Anfield this evening (Wednesday 3 February).

Steve Alzate and Dan Burn come into the team, replacing Alexis Mac Allister and Joel Veltman.

The Seagulls may cause a few raised eyebrows as they name two goalkeepers among the substitutes. Both Christian Walton and Tom McGill take to the bench.

Adam Lallana is also on the bench against his former club.