What was so wrong with asking for value for money?

So, I’ve been called “Trump-like” by colleagues on Brighton and Hove City Council who refused to acknowledge and support the basic premise of value for money.

It was amazing how quickly colleagues in the Labour and Green coalition rose to their virtual feet at full council last week to explain why they did not need to offer the residents of Brighton and Hove value for money.

What’s alarming, and somewhat sinister, is that this utter disregard for value for money came from the finance and audit leads in the Green and Labour groups.

Should we be surprised? Perhaps not, given that the tendency to use close-minded and uncivil language from the coalition betrays what is liberal in liberalism.

What we faced last week was illiberal liberalism at its best.

Let’s pause and think about this. What was so wrong and insulting with calling for value for money for the city’s residents that warranted such a stern rebuke?

I had the “doughnut on a stick” waived at me but when I last raised it at the Audit and Standards Committee myself last year it got waived away.

Let’s unpack then why there is nothing wrong with asking for value for money from the administration and its coalition partner.

And for those who doubt that it’s a coalition, it’s worth checking the number of joint “notices of motion” being put forward meeting after meeting – eight jointly by Labour and the Greens, 75 per cent of which were on national, not local, issues.

There is nothing wrong, or there was nothing wrong last week, with value for money because in the item that immediately followed at full council, Labour and Green councillors called in a joint motion for all political groups to support the “Future Generations” bill going through Parliament which – surprise, surprise – calls for value for money for future generations. That was some sleight of hand from the coalition.

I continue to believe we need value for money accounted for in the price we pay for providing any service in the city, in how much we get for what we pay and the impact of the service. In other words, how successful it is.

Value for money is gained, because you have to work for it, when you provide – as a local authority – relatively low costs for procured goods and services, high productivity and successful outcomes. This is what our residents want.

As a group, the Conservatives put forward the motion on value for money not because we questioned the cost of the services, but because we questioned the money paid over and above that cost – £10 million spent insourcing the city’s housing repair service, the same one subject to recent industrial action.

Value for money is important to our residents – council taxpayers – because they often judge the council’s value for money performance by looking at the level of council tax and how much it is rising year on year.

As a council, we can and should look at our spending per head of population compared to other councils to benchmark that our spending is consistent with priorities and needs. We do not do this as a local authority.

We requested a “value for money programme” and a “workstyles” transformation programme which have been implemented in the past.

The last Conservative administration in Brighton and Hove, from 2007 to 2011, did this and it was continued, briefly, by the Greens in 2011.

It saved £92 million before it was stopped by the Greens. As a result of that value for money programme the Conservative Administration of 2007 to 2011 was able to deliver a dividend for the city, easing pressure on taxpayers while guaranteeing service delivery and providing continuity of employment for staff.

The Conservatives were able to deliver zero per cent increases in council tax over each of the four years it was in administration in Brighton and Hove, easing pressure on residents. There were no strikes or industrial action.

What a contrast this is to the situation today as the Greens plan a 5 per cent council tax hike this year to add to Labour’s 4 per cent last year.

Instead of doing the hard yards and looking at value for money, the coalition is taking the easy way out by passing the cost on to residents.

Why won’t they support value for money which has been so successful in the past? What’s the coalition got to hide in 2021?

Professor Samer Bagaeen is a Conservative councillor. He represents Hove Park ward on Brighton and Hove City Council.