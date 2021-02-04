Brighton man faces trial charged with child sex abuse

A Brighton man faces a trial by jury on charges including child sex abuse and making indecent pictures of children.

Lloyd Collins, 29, of Montpelier Road, Brighton, has also appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court charged with being involved in drug dealing.

Collins, who is unemployed, was remanded in custody to Lewes Crown Court where he will also be arraigned for assaulting a police officer and making racially aggravated threats to another officer.

Sussex Police said today (Thursday 4 February): “A Brighton man is to face trial on charges alleging sexual activity with a teenage girl, making indecent images of children, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, and racially aggravated threatening behaviour against another police officer.

“Lloyd Collins, 29, unemployed, of Montpelier Road, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on (Friday) 29 January and was remanded in custody to make an initial appearance at Lewes Crown Court on (Friday) 26 February.

“The prosecution, authorised by the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service), follows an investigation, Operation Oakgrove, by detectives from the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit.”