Brighton estate agent buys rival’s property management business

Posted On 08 Feb 2021 at 2:29 pm
Brighton property specialist PS&B – formerly known as Parson Son and Basley – has bought the management and valuation division of Graves Jenkins.

PS&B said that it would be “relaunching it as its sister company under the new brand of GJ Surveying and Management Limited”.

PS&B added: “The existing Graves Jenkins commercial and residential property agency will remain with its founder Phil Graves and continue to operate under the same name.

“The new company will be based at PS&B’s existing Brighton office (in Queen’s Road) and the existing Graves Jenkins employees will come across to offer a seamless service to clients old and new.”

Michael Barber, a director of PS&B, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the purchase of Graves Jenkins block management and valuation sectors has now completed.

“It is a move the company has wanted to make for some time and it is wonderful that we were able to acquire such a reputable and long-established brand to sit alongside PS&B which has been operating in Brighton since 1825.

“Our new GJ Surveying and Management arm will enable us to offer our existing and prospective clients an even larger team of staff who be solely focused on block management and valuations.

“This will mean PS&B can specialise in our other sectors to include professional services such as valuations, lease extensions, collective enfranchisement and general property management across the region.”

Phil Graves said: “I am delighted that the management and valuation services of Graves Jenkins will now sit with PS&B – one of the south coast’s largest managing agents.

“It will provide an even higher level of professional service to our client base with greater efficiencies with economies of scale.”

GJ Surveying and Management is expected to start trading under its new name from April.

PS&B was founded nearly 200 years ago and has offices in Brighton and Bognor.

It offers a range of services including rented accommodation, commercial property sales and lettings, auctions and professional services such as valuations, lease extensions, collective enfranchisement, and property, block or estate management.

