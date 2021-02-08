brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Police seize 20 bags of cocaine from driver stopped in Brighton

Posted On 08 Feb 2021 at 7:06 pm
Police seized 20 bags of cocaine from a driver who was stopped in Brighton on Saturday, Sussex Police said today (Monday 8 February).

The driver was one of five people to be arrested at the weekend as part of a crackdown on knife crime and violence, the force said.

And they were among 39 people arrested at the weekend for offences that included attempted burglary, drug driving, criminal damage, assault and theft of a motor vehicle.

Sussex Police said: “Police teams working as part of Operation Safety to tackle knife crime and violence made five arrests during a day of action in Brighton on Saturday (6 February).

“At midday, officers saw a black Mercedes behaving suspiciously and stopped the vehicle in Whitecross Street.

“A search of the vehicle was carried out and around 20 bags of a substance believed to be cocaine were seized.

“Rosen Marinov, 39, of Horton Street, in Lincoln, Lincolnshire, was arrested and charged with possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and remanded to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (8 February).

“Around 1pm, officers stopped a vehicle in Upper Hollingdean Road after the occupants were seen to be behaving in a suspicious manner.

“A roadside drug test was carried out, which the driver – a 55-year-old man – failed.

“He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

“Officers carried out an arrest in connection with an attempted robbery reported in Eaton Place at 4.20am where the victim was assaulted and asked to hand over their money.

“A suspect was identified and Operation Safety officers arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of attempted robbery. He has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

“Shortly after 6pm, officers stopped a car in Hollingdean Road. The driver – a man aged 42 – refused to participate in a roadside drug test and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

“A Swiss army knife, tyre iron and screwdriver were seized from the vehicle. He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

“Officers arrested a suspect in connection with an alleged robbery in Vale Park, Portslade, on Thursday (4 February) where the 14-year-old victim was assaulted and had his phone taken.

“A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been bailed while inquiries are ongoing.”

Sergeant Barrett said: “Our teams continue to work hard to protect local communities so Brighton remains a safe city.

“If you have information about knife crime or violence, we want to know about it. Report crime online or by calling 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.”

