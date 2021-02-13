Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Aston Villa 0

Albion have had all the chances, but have taken a step back by a few weeks as again, they simply cannot put the ball in the net.

Albion lead 13-1 on goal attempts – but Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez has made great saves from Leandro Trossard, Joel Veltman and twice late on in the half from Dan Burn.

Burn saw his header from a Pascal Gross corner tipped around the post by Martinez, then the keeper pushed away another effort as Trossard trickery presented Burn with another chance.

Albion’s best chance, however, fell to Alexis Mac Allister who headed over from close range from a pinpoint Veltman cross.