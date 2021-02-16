Thieves steal Amazon and Hermes delivery vans after drivers leave engines running

Thieves have stolen Amazon and Hermes delivery vans left unattended and with their engines running in Brighton and Hove.

Sussex Police said: “Police are urging motorists to be vigilant following a spate of thefts of unattended vans over the past few days.

“At least five incidents have been reported. On each occasion, the vehicle was left temporarily unattended with the keys in the ignition.”

Inspector James Scott, of the Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “We appreciate people lead busy lives and it may seem like a good idea to leave your vehicle running while you make a quick stop or a delivery, for example.

“But this can present the chance for opportunist thieves to pounce. In turn, this leads to an increase in reports to police, who are required to investigate each individual incident.

“By taking a few simple measures, these incidents can be avoided.

“Remember to lock your vehicle when it’s unattended and keep the keys safe.

“Wherever possible, do not leave any items of value in your vehicle when it is unattended. And in particular, do not leave any items of value on display.

“Take precautions, remain vigilant and, if you witness any suspicious activity or a crime in action, report it to us.”

The five recent incidents are

A white Vauxhall Vivaro Amazon van was stolen from Hampton Place, Brighton, on Saturday 30 January. It was later found in Chailey Road, Brighton. A police dog unit tracked from the vehicle to a nearby address where three suspects – two boys, aged 16 and 17, and a man, aged 22, all from Brighton – were arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle. They have been released on conditional bail until Sunday 28 February, pending further inquiries.

A white Vauxhall Vivaro Hermes van was stolen from Landsowne Place, Hove, on Thursday 4 February. It was later found and recovered from St Michael’s Place, Brighton.

A black Vauxhall Vivaro Amazon van was stolen from Richardson Road, Hove, on Friday 5 February. It was found and recovered from Mortimer Road, Hove, the next day. Inquiries led to the arrest of a 17-year-old boy, from Hove, on suspicion of theft of a vehicle. He has been released on conditional bail until Saturday 6 March, pending further inquiries.

A white Ford Transit van containing a large number of tools was stolen from Boundary Road, Hove, on Tuesday 9 February. The van is yet to be recovered.

A silver Ford Connect was stolen from Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, on Friday 12 February. It was found a short time later by officers who pursued it to the Seven Sisters. The driver – a 22-year-old local man – expressed remorse and was given a simple caution for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

It is unknown at this stage if anything was stolen from either of the Fords.