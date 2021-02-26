Pride back in Brighton this summer

Brighton Pride said that it planned to go ahead with the annual parade and party this summer after the government set out its “roadmap” for the lifting of the coronavirus restrictions.

The organisers said: “Following the news of the UK government’s roadmap for the lifting of social distancing rules on Monday 21 June, we are thrilled to announce that the planned 30th anniversary celebrations for Brighton and Hove Pride will now go ahead on Friday 6 August to Sunday 8 August 2021.

“Pride is a hugely important event for our city and community groups and we are regularly reviewing our planning by working with strategic partners and Brighton and Hove City Council and following government guidelines.

“So if you plan to attend Pride this year we advise early booking as demand is already high and we may need to limit or amend capacities.

“Over 20,000 early bird and first release tickets had already sold in 2020 and we’d like to thank everyone who rolled over their tickets to 2021.

“Existing ticket holders don’t need to do anything as your tickets are already valid.

“Second release tickets for Fabuloso! Pride in the Park are on sale.

“We are thrilled to announce that planning for Brighton and Hove Pride, the UK’s biggest Pride festival, is well under way and summer 2021 is set to be fabuloso!”