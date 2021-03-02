brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Fairtrade Fortnight offers people in Brighton and Hove the chance to make a difference

Posted On 02 Mar 2021 at 1:40 pm
We are in the middle of Fairtrade Fortnight when thousands of individuals, companies and groups across the UK come together to share the stories of the people who grow the ingredients that make up our food and drinks, mine gold and who grow the cotton in our clothes – people who are often exploited and underpaid.

We are a Fairtrade city in Brighton and Hove, with an impressive range of local shops and businesses which actively support fair trade partnerships with producers around the world.

The covid-19 pandemic has shown us more than ever how interconnected we are globally. This interconnection is at the very heart of the Fairtrade message and is where your role begins.

As consumers we have the power to drive long-term change, not only with our shopping choices but with our support in spreading the message.

The focus of Fairtrade Fortnight this year is the climate crisis and the growing challenges it brings to farmers and workers in the communities Fairtrade works with.

The climate crisis is an immediate and ever-increasing threat and those in climate vulnerable countries are already seeing its impacts from droughts and crop disease to floods, heatwaves and shrinking harvests.

Farmers and workers in countries like Kenya, Ethiopia and Honduras, who have done the least to contribute to climate change, are disproportionately affected by it.

Those workers have told the Fairtrade Foundation that climate change is one of their biggest challenges right now, that low prices for their crops mean that they are struggling to fight back and that only with more money will they feel equipped to meet their everyday needs and deal with the challenges they face from climate change.

The Fairtrade Foundation is hosting a free virtual festival over Fairtrade Fortnight called “Choose the world you want to see”, featuring music, art and entertainment, interactive workshops, and discussions about why winning a fairer deal for farmers and workers is critical in tackling the climate crisis.

Fair Trade Brighton and Hove – chaired by Labour Councillor Carmen Appich – is also putting on a series of events including a cooking competition and show, guest speakers and Q&A sessions.

This Fairtrade Fortnight, let’s all try and commit to do our bit to reduce our carbon footprint and look out for Fairtrade products.

Councillor Nancy Platts is the Labour opposition leader on Brighton and Hove City Council.

