Brighton & Hove Albion could drop into Premier League relegation zone for first time ever next Saturday

After being 10 points clear of the drop zone the Seagulls are now level on points with Fulham. The Cottagers will need just a point against Manchester City next Saturday evening to condemn Albion to the bottom three for the first time in 141 Premier League matches.

Fulham recording a sensational win against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

It remains to be seen how Albion would cope with the physiological pressures of being 18th and below the dotted line.