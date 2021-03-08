Parents issue plea to help find missing man from Portslade

The parents of a missing man from Portslade have issued a plea for the public’s help to find him.

Tom Jennings, also known as Tom Wright, was last seen on Thursday morning (4 March).

His mother said: “Please help us get Tom home safely. We are so worried and we’re missing him.”

Mr Jennings, 27, was last seen at around 9am on Thursday when he got off a 1A bus in Station Road, Portslade.

Sussex Police said: “It is believed Tom was planning to travel to B&Q in Shoreham.”

Investigating Officer PC Lisa Morrison, of the Missing Persons Team, said: “Our concerns for Tom are growing and we are desperate to find him.

“He’s not made contact with his family since he was last seen.

“Tom is described as 6ft, of heavy build and with blond hair.

“It is unknown what he was last seen wearing but he could be wearing a dark-coloured three-quarter-length coat.

“We are asking everyone in the Brighton and Hove and Shoreham areas to keep an eye out for Tom when you are out and about.

“If you think you see Tom please dial 999 immediately.”