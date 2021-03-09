The Vapors announce Brighton gig at Patterns

New Wave/Post-Punk band The Vapors who had a worldwide hit with ‘Turning Japanese’ in 1980, have announced a 40th Anniversary Tour in support of their ‘New Clear Days’ album. The 8 date tour will be calling in at Patterns in Brighton on Saturday 16th October 2021 before closing the tour with a gig on an old cargo ship moored in Bristol Harbour called Thekla on 29th October.

The Vapors reformed in 2016 after 35 years apart. They were originally co-managed by Paul Weller’s Father John and The Jam bass player Bruce Foxton. They were discovered by Foxton whilst playing in a pub in Guildford and they were invited to tour with Paul Weller and The Jam on the ‘Setting Sons’ tour, which came to the Brighton Centre on Saturday 15th December 1979.

After a number of other single releases including ‘News at Ten’ and ‘Jimmie Jones’ and two critically acclaimed albums ‘New Clear Days’ and ‘Magnets’ the band parted company.

Guitarist Ed Bazalgette went on to become a successful TV director with recent credits including ‘Poldark’, ‘Versailles’ and ‘Dr Who’, whilst lead singer Dave Fenton became a Music Lawyer.

After reforming in 2016 for the successful ‘Waiting For the Weekend’ mini tour, the band went back out in 2017, with a number of shows and festivals in the UK, including a concert at ‘The Prisoner’ tv show village Portmeirion in North Wales on 9th December. More locally, The Vapors played a storming gig at the Ropetackle Arts Centre in Shoreham on 29th July 2017.

The Vapors are Dave Fenton, Ed Bazalgette, Steve Smith and Michael Bowes.

Support on the 2021 tour will be The 79ers comprising Brett “Buddy” Ascott and Kip Herring (The Chords), Simon Stebbing (The Purple Hearts) and Ian Jones (Long Tall Shorty). The sounds of the mod revival played by the people who wrote and recorded them.