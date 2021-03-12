brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Wendy James of Transvision Vamp announces rescheduled Brighton concert

Posted On 12 Mar 2021 at 9:05 pm
The Wendy James Band live in Brighton 2019…….they’re coming back! (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Wendy James of Transvision Vamp fame, has announced new the dates for her rescheduled tour, which includes Brighton. She will be performing with The Wendy James Band at the popular Concorde 2 on Thursday 30th September 2021. This will be just one of the 23 UK dates in support of her latest album ‘Queen High Straight’.

‘Queen High Straight’ artwork is very chic.

Wendy James was one of the most iconic figures in music in the 1980’s/early 90’s as the lead singer of the aforementioned Transvision Vamp. They produced a slew of chart-topping singles including ‘I Want Your Love’ and ‘Baby I Don’t Care’. Following the release of the Elvis Costello written solo album ‘Now Ain’t The Time for Your Tears’ in 1993, James stepped out of the music industry. She made a comeback releasing a second solo album ‘I Came Here To Blow Minds’ in 2011 and ‘The Price Of The Ticket’ in 2016. Her new solo 20 track album ‘Queen High Straight’ is available from her official website – More info HERE.

When the Brighton & Hove News last saw the Wendy James Band live, the musicians consisted of Wendy James (vocals), Leo Kurunis (bass), James A Sclavunos (drums), Rupert Greaves (keyboards), Alex Ward (guitar/keyboard) and Phillip Stakem aka ‘Pip’ (guitar). They were last seen in this part of the world when they performed at the Brighton Dome Concert Hall along with The Psychedelic Furs on 4th October 2019.

The Wendy James Band live in Brighton 04.10.19 (pics Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pics to enlarge!)

For those of you who were wondering what songs Wendy and her pals performed at Brighton Dome, it was a mixture of Transvision Vamp hits along with material from ‘Queen High Straight’. This included ‘Baby I Don’t Care’, ‘Tell That Girl To Shut Up’, ‘I Want Your Love’, ‘If Looks Could Kill’ and ‘Bad Valentine’ from her Transvision Vamp days, plus ‘Perilous Beauty’ and ‘The Impression Of Normalcy’ from the latest album, as well a few other corkers!

Who knows what goodies they have in store for us this time around!

Tickets for their new Concorde 2 concert are available from HERE or your usual ticket agents.

For further information, visit Wendy James official website – thewendyjames.com

The Wendy James Band tour flyer

