Brighton and Hove prominent in today’s TV schedules

It’s a big day for Brighton and Hove as the city features prominently on both BBC and ITV.

First up, the Albion are live on BBC1 at midday as they take on Southampton at St Mary’s in a crucial relegation battle.

At 8pm Peter James’s police drama Grace, set in Brighton and Hove, is screened on ITV1.

Sports in Brighton and Hove have seldom been featured live on terrestrial television.

Sussex cricketers played a NatWest Trophy semi-final live at Hove in 1993.

And the county’s matches at Hove were also shown on BBC very occasionally on Sunday Grandstand in the 1970s and 80s.

Brighton Racecourse has only featured once on terrestrial TV back in August 1999.

The 1.45 race that day was broadcast live on Channel 4 as a prelude to the big York meeting later that afternoon.

In December 1986 a race from Hove Greyhound Stadium was shown live on News at Ten to allow the world to see Ballyregan Bob break the world record for consecutive wins.

Perhaps Roy Grace could investigate the missing Brighton and Hove sport on air … Dead Close?