Premier League Match Day 28 – Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls take on Southampton at St Mary’s live on BBC1.

The Albion are level on points with Fulham who, in 18th place, occupy the last relegation spot.

But Brighton are six goals better off than the Cottagers so, barring a calamity, won’t slip into the drop zone this week.

Albion may adopt a 4-4-2 line up as Jose Izquierdo again appears on the bench 23 months after his last first team appearance.

The Albion starting line up is as follows.

Sanchez; White, Dunk, Burn, Veltman; Bissouma, Trossard, Gross, Lallana; Maupay, Welbeck.

The substitutes are as follows.

Steele; Mac Allister, Moder, Jahanbakhsh, Tau, Zeqiri, Izquierdo, Alzate, Proper.